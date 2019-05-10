LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Renowned Louisville sculptor Ed Hamilton, who created the Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park, said he agrees with the decision to remove the sculpture of confederate officer John Castleman from Cherokee Triangle in the Highlands.
The Landmarks Commission voted Thursday to move the controversial statue. Vandals again splattered it hours later.
"Why keep it in a place where it's being dishonored?" Hamilton said. "He's buried in Cave Hill Cemetery. Take it to Cave Hill Cemetery and let him have that honor there."
Mayor Greg Fischer said plans are progressing to move the statue to Cave Hill, but there is no timetable yet.
"We're obviously working with a contractor to move it," Fischer said. "It needs to be cleaned as well, but the intention will be to move quickly on that."
Marion Dries, who lives in Cherokee Triangle, said she was upset that the Castleman statue was hit by vandals again. She said she agrees with moving the statue and even understood past acts of vandalism as political protest.
But this time is different.
"This last vandalism after it's already been voted to be removed is just vandalism, and it breaks my heart," Dries said.
Once the Castleman statue is removed, there will be a new debate over what, if anything, replaces it.
"There's plenty of people from this community that we could commemorate in that way, and that guy's not one of them," Highlands resident Jason Porter said.
Fischer said the community will play a role in determining the future of the space.
"It was designed, actually, by Olmsted just to be a roundabout with shrubs in it," he said.
Hamilton said the Castleman statue is a good sculpture, but public works of art should also be judged in the proper context.
He said the debate over public art is a good thing.
"Let's let everybody be a part of a community and to feel comfortable about a space," Hamilton said. "If that piece makes you uncomfortable, there needs to be a dialogue."
