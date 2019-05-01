LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was stealing from the donation box while serving as a security guard at a local church.
According to an arrest warrant, it happened at St. Martin of Tours Church, near the corner of South Shelby Street and West Broadway.
Police say from July 31 to Aug. 19 of last year, 60-year-old Michael Hawkins and an unnamed accomplice were working for Andy Frain Services and assigned as security guards at the church.
While providing security services, both Hawkins and his accomplice allegedly took cash from the box.
Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.
The church estimates that Hawkins and his accomplice stole $5,000 from the box.
A warrant was issued for Hawkins' arrest in September. Louisville Metro Police took him into custody on Tuesday at 5 a.m. at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.
He is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
