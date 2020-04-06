LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the biggest single-day increase yet, to bring Jefferson County's total to 372 total cases.
He also announced three more deaths, bringing Jefferson County to a total of 23.
Fischer emphasized that the numbers are expected given how the coronavirus is moving through the community, though the hope is they begin to plateau soon.
He also provided an update on COVID-19 numbers among first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, etc. Forty-four people are out of work in those departments due to the virus: Four have tested positive (three Louisville Metro Police officers and one Louisville Metro Corrections officer), 22 have been quarantined due to exposure to someone who has tested positive, and another 18 have experienced symptoms and are awaiting the results of a test.
And inside Metro Corrections, 29 inmates have been tested: Twenty-six have tested negative, and three are awaiting results.
As of Sunday evening, there were at least 955 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 45 deaths related to the virus.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.