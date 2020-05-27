LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The travel industry that has taken a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic is seeing a bit more business as we approach summer.
Natalie Chaudoin with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said more passengers are taking off and landing in Louisville compared to April. According to the TSA, travel has picked up nationwide. TSA reports on May 26, 2020, nearly 265,000 people took to the skies compared to under 129,000 on that same day last month.
"We got some who say, 'I won't travel until the vaccinations are out and working,'" said Robin Troop, owner of Vacation Experts. "We got some that say, 'I'm ready to go now.'"
Troop said people in Kentuckiana are mostly planning trips this summer within the U.S., like Florida, Nashville, Chicago or Indianapolis. She said others are booking cruises for this coming fall and next winter.
No matter where you go, travel experts said expect things to look different whether you're on a boat, by a pool or in the air.
"The airline I'm traveling with today is of course requiring masks for all passengers and crew members, and they also have capacity limits aboard the aircraft," said Jacob Mussell, who flew out of Louisville on Wednesday..
