LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is investing an additional $27 million in its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps keep people from getting evicted.
While the program is helping many Louisville residents, there's paperwork to be done, red tape and a wait. Previous WDRB News reporting shows it took months to get the money moving through a lengthy approval process.
Earlier this week, the city received an additional $27 million from the state to help prevent evictions. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement on Tuesday that the money would be coming from the state's federal funds.
The additional funding is on top of the more than $96 million received from the federal government that has helped about 42,000 people across Jefferson County.
“When we first went into this pandemic, there were people literally at our doorsteps crying ... afraid of what they were going to do,” said Cassandra Miller, a manager at Neighborhood Place.
Miller said the organization takes about 600 appointments for Louisville Metro's Eviction Prevention Program per month, but even with the bump in funds, it is destined to run out soon.
"It's just not enough funding here to help everyone in need," she said.
Miller added that she sees many of her clients unable to catch up with rent even after returning to work past the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 that spread rapidly throughout the city.
“Probably a third of our community is in need at the same time,” she said. “We only have so much infrastructure with that, there’s going to be naturally some things that are going to be issues for the system to work as smoothly as we like.”
Louisville’s Urban League is seeing similar problems with the clients they help with documentation. Many are seeing a delay because they're not bringing in all the necessary paperwork or landlord information.
“That has been a frustrating experience for a lot of people, and we absolutely know that from firsthand experience from those we have assisted,” said the League's Chief Engagement Officer, Lyndon Pryor.
Pryor said a more permanent solution to the housing crisis would include policies, budgets and proper funding.
“Putting things in place to ensure people get what they need, which is having access to affordable sustainable housing,” he said.
While the city is processing more than 2,700 applications and working on long-term affordable housing solutions, Miller said the best thing renters can do if they're waiting for assistance is to keep an open line of communication with their landlord.
“Be honest about what you can pay,” she said.
For more information about the Eviction Prevention Program and how to apply, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville gets $27 million for rental assistance program
- Mayor Fischer's proposal of first round of ARP spending focuses on immediate needs
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.