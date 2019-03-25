LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Twenty-five acres that borders Cherokee Park is now back up for sale after initial negotiations between residents and a Louisville seminary fell through.
Last month, the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary listed the land that would possibly be sold and developed into homes for $13 million.
“All the neighbors have been worried," said Maureen Choate, who has lived in the Alta Vista neighorbohrhood for 12 years. "They don’t want to lose that part of the park. No one wants houses across from big rock. No one wants houses as they run through the park.”
In a good faith agreement, the seminary temporarily removed the $13 million listing to listen to concerned residents for one month.
Last week, an offer was suggested where 8 acres that border Beargrass Creek could be purchased with the help of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and kept as a wooded area. It’s land the neighborhood association and the conservancy said would be tough to development because of a floodplain and stone.
The eight bordering acres has hiking trails currently owned by the seminary but allowed to be used by the public.
“We would take over management of the property,” Conservancy Director Layla George said. “It is something we are comfortable doing. We do a lot of woodlands management in Cherokee Park already, so that is a natural extension.”
However, the neighborhood association told WDRB News on Monday that an offer was not agreed upon, and no more meetings or discussions will continue. In an email, the seminary confirmed the 25 acres is back up for sale to “entertain offers from potential buyers.”
“We have certainly heard from a lot of park users that they don’t want to see [that land] developed," George said. "No question."
The neighborhood association said if a developer is eventually chosen, they would like to be involved to give feedback and suggestions.
