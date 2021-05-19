LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 25-acres of land right next to Cherokee Park is now under contract to be sold.
The Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary signed a deal to sell the land late last month. The school won't disclose the price, the potential buyer, or their intentions for the property, because the sale isn't final just yet.
The school sent the following statement through a spokesperson:
“On Friday, April 23, 2021, Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary signed a contract to sell 25.5 acres of property located on the east, south, and west sides of the campus. Although a contract has been signed, the sale will not be complete and official transfer of ownership will not happen until the closing. A closing date has not been set, but will likely not occur for another 120 days (around mid- to late-August 2021). As the sale of the property is not final, information about the sale price, the potential buyer, or the potential buyer’s intentions for the property are not available at this time.”
The property's original real estate listing said the land could fit up to 78 residential lots. The property was originally listed for more than $13 million. Neighbors in the nearby Alta Vista neighborhood expressed fears about how a development of that size could impact traffic and the environment. The land also is home to hiking trails that connect to the park. The trails are open to the public but located on seminary land.
A representative for the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association sent this statement to WDRB News Wednesday night:
“We remain very concerned at what the proposed buyer will do with the property. Our neighborhood has never been opposed to development, we just favor thoughtful development, and are fearful of the environmental impact and additional traffic that will result from potentially 100 houses.”
In 2019, neighbors discussed possibly raising enough funds to purchase the land and donate it back to the park. The school temporarily took the property off the market, but re-listed it when an agreement couldn’t be reached.
