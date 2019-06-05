LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Three homicides in three days have Louisville's residents shaken up.
It began Monday night when a teenager was gunned down near a crowded basketball park in the California Neighborhood at Victory Park.
About 24 hours later, on Tuesday night, another homicide - this time in southwest Louisville. A 50-year-old man was shot to death inside his apartment on Springfield Drive.
Wednesday, the gun violence didn't end.
Police responded to a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Officers found a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at University Hospital.
"It's just crazy the way everything's been going," said Sylvester Johnson, who lives in the Phoenix Hill apartments. "All these shootings, it don't make sense."
"Taking someone's life is the hardest thing you can do," added Antoine Ringold, another Phoenix Hill resident. "Yeah, I think it scares everybody."
LMPD's homicide detectives have been working tirelessly this week, already arresting 18-year-old Brandon Briceno for Monday's shooting at Victory Park, and charging Edward Lackington, 60, in the shooting on Springfield Drive Tuesday.
An LMPD spokesperson added that this is a trend that the city is used to seeing at times.
"We seem to have a period in the year where this seems to happen," said LMPD's Dwight Mitchell. "Not necessarily a particular time of year, but there is a period where we seem to have a rash of homicides."
Friends and family of the victims have spoken out against gun violence, and even strangers are joining that fight.
"I'd like to see a lot of these guns off the streets," said Johnson. "I believe people that are carrying these guns don't need them. They don't know how to use them, they're just carrying them. No education on them or anything."
LMPD says their efforts won't cease, but the solution to ending this gun violence lies with the people.
"We can not legislate morality," Mitchell said. "Until people learn to get along and love each other then these are the types of things, unfortunately, that we'll be dealing with."
