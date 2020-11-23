LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Thanksgiving dinner will look a lot different this year, especially for homeless people in our community.
Wayside Christian Mission says it will still serve food but is changing its set-up. The facility is scaling back because of Covid restrictions and that includes not using the nearly 1,000 volunteers who usually help out.
While it will be serving shelter residents a traditional in-house breakfast and supper — it will not being doing that for those coming in off the streets.
Instead, the shelter is planning on hosting a cook-out with cheeseburgers, fruit salad, chips and dessert.
“If the weather is good, we are going to set up some tables and chairs on the parking lot so if they want to stay there and eat they can, but they will not be allowed in the building,” explained Wayside’s Executive Director Nina Moseley.
Moseley is asking those who want to still help to donate items like socks, toilet paper, paper towels, and pre-packaged desserts.
The shelter’s mobile delivery van will still be out delivering meals to those who can't make it to the shelter.
The Salvation Army says it will also have multiple seatings for dinner, with smaller groups at a time and extended dining hours.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.