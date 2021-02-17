LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of Louisville's biggest shelters had more than 200 open beds available as of Wednesday afternoon.
The shelters do not want anyone sleeping out on the streets in the dangerous cold weather. Officials said people sometimes avoid coming into the shelters because they don't want to split up their families or be separated from their pets. Drugs or alcohol can sometimes play a factor as well.
Representatives of Wayside Christian Mission said their low-barrier shelter is open to anyone, and there are COVID-19 precautions in place to ensure everyone stays safe inside.
"We've had to keep folks socially distanced as much as possible," said Nina Moseley, chief operating officer for Wayside Christian Mission. "Everyone still has to wear their masks. We have sanitizing that goes on all of the time.
"We've also added several different meal times to make sure that we can seat people and still keep them socially distanced."
The shelter also has transportation options if anyone in the city — or even outside the city limits — needs help getting to the shelter. For more information, call 502-996-1888.
