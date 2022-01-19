LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man who was shot at an unknown location in Louisville has died.
LMPD says the man was shot and taken to Norton Hospital in a personal car just before 10 Tuesday night.
The man died at the hospital from his injuries.
LMPD says it is working to determine where the shooting happened.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the anonymous tip line (502) 574-LMPD. You can also submit a tip online at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563
