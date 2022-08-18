LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bicycle shop is repairing and restoring bikes in honor of a cyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run.
Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
Now, volunteers are working on bikes since he can't do it himself.
"A brain injury, broken bones, vertebrae, so it's a huge injury," said John Krueger, Falls City Community BikeWorks co-founder. "He's done a lot of recovery in the last weeks, made a lot of progress, but it's going to be a long recovery."
A fundraising picnic is being held on Sept. 11 at the Louisville Nature Center to raise money for Green's medical bills. A GoFundMe page has also been set up and had raised more than $29,000 as of Thursday evening. Money raised will also help his 4-year-old daughter.
Related Stories:
- Louisville biking community coming together to help cover medical expenses for man in hit and run
- Family looking for a miracle after Louisville dad hit by car while riding bike
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.