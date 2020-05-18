LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky retailers considered "non-essential" can reopen to in-person customers starting Wednesday.
There will be changes at these stores, as guidelines say there is a capacity limitation of 33%, and people are expected to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
Some smaller, local stores are adding measures like marking the floor to show people where to wait in line at safe distance. Others are taking things slow and only opening to customers with appointments.
The websites for Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center are updated to show the reopening announcement. Mall officials with Jefferson Mall tell WDRB it also plans to reopen Wednesday, with social distancing guidelines in place.
According to Jefferson Mall, food court seating will remain closed for several days after the mall reopens.
Oxmoor Center said the mall will reopen at 11:30 a.m. on May 20, but all other specific reopening details, including information about safety guidelines will be announced Wednesday.
Von Maur, a retailer inside the Oxmoor Center, is currently doing curbside service but said it looks forward to reopening to indoor customers.
Information from the company said new safety measures will be in place like daily employee health screens, contact-less payment and strict cleaning procedures, all of which will remain in place “for the foreseeable future.”
A statement also says employees at Von Maur will also be required to wear a mask or some type of face covering.
TJ Maxx hasn't provided an exact reopening date. Hobby Lobby hasn't responded to our request for comment.
