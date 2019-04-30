LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby puts Louisville on a worldwide stage this weekend, and locals are playing host.
Nearly 6,000 people will spend $2.5 million to stay in Airbnb rentals, according to the short-term rental property company.
Others will stay in rental properties like VRBO and HomeAway.
Rental property owner Linda Sparrow said short-term rentals are a good way to “pump a little money into our local economy.” Her property is tucked away on Christy Avenue in the Highlands.
“You can walk right up the street,” she said. “We have four Irish bars right there on the corner. Everybody loves just walking in this neighborhood. It's just so pleasant.”
Sparrow wouldn't say how much her property went for Derby weekend, but she provided other numbers to reference.
“It's as low as $85 on Mondays and Tuesdays,” she said. “It can go up to $1,000.”
Many short-term rental homes are going for three, four and five times their normal rates the weekend of Derby.
A home for $100 a night on a weekend this summer jumps to $500 a night during Derby, according to the Airbnb website.
“It's the time of year you can make a lot more money,” Sparrow said.
Many visitors find that's still less than the price of a hotel room, if they're able to get their hands on one.
The Omni website shows it's sold out Derby weekend.
A simple search Tuesday for a room at the Marriott Louisville Downtown showed a room for $5,000 a night.
Louisville Tourism said 16,000 of the city's 20,300 hotel rooms are booked Friday and Saturday.
And Sparrow said there's added value by booking short-term rentals.
“My property is significantly less than $5,000,” Sparrow said. “You can have four to six people here. That's going to be a much better deal than two to three hotel rooms.”
