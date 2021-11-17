LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people wanted to be a part of the vaccine trial at the Novak Center for Children's Health, but only a handful of kids aged 5-11 were selected to do it. Two Louisville siblings who were siad they wanted to be a part of science and help others along the way.
At 10 and 8 years old, Amelia and Drew Krause should only have to worry about what game they'll play next. These two kids, though, are helping others.
"I just like the feeling of helping other people," Drew said.
Amelia and Drew were a part of the COVID-19 vaccine trial through Norton Children's.
"It restores my faith in kids and in people, because these are two kids who understand the seriousness of COVID," said Dr. Gary Marshall with Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases/University of Louisville School of Medicine. "They understand that vaccination is our way out of this and they were willing to volunteer for this study. And as it is, one of them got the vaccine and one of them got the placebo."
And neither of them knew what they got until it was given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Amelia got the placebo and has now gotten her first dose of the vaccine.
More than 1,400 families signed up to be a part of the trial, but only about 90 were selected.
Drew and Amelia have different answers if you ask them why they wanted to do it. Amelia tested positive for COVID-19 right at the beginning of the pandemic.
"I ran out of breath every time I came up the stairs," she said "I had to go to the ER twice and spend two days at the hospital."
Her brother wanted to do it for other immunocompromised people. He was diagnosed with leukemia and just finished his last round of chemotherapy right before the pandemic started.
"With everything that he's been through, he's very accustomed to the needle pokes and prods and testing and this and that," said Andrea, Drew and Amelia's mother. "He's unfazed by that."
Ultimately, they knew by going through it they'd be helping to get it approved for everyone else and hopefully getting closer to an end to the pandemic.
"I'm hoping that COVID is over," Drew said.
"Me too," Amelia added.
