LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will honor the life and legacy of a local photojournalist.
Charles "Bud" Dorsey lost his battle with cancer in July. He was born Charles Ford Dorsey Jr., but everyone called him Bud.
For more than 50 years, Dorsey used his work behind the camera to document Louisville's west end.
Louisville Metro Council is inviting the public to come out for the unveiling of a new street sign in his honor.
The event will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the intersection of Burwell Avenue and 18th Street, which is the same corner as the Louisville Defender.
The sign will designate the intersection as Charles "Bud" Dorsey Way.
