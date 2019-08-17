LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the 1980s, you've been able to find Jeremy Vessels on four wheels and catching air on his skateboard.
"You either learn how to fall or you don't," Vessels said.
Life on a board has always made sense. So much so that he ditched a construction gig and took his shredding from the streets to the workshop.
"This is my sanctuary," he said about his space in the Portland neighborhood.
Vessels collects broken boards from skate parks and businesses across the city and turns them into works of art in a matter of weeks. He makes trendy coasters, bowls and tables that you've probably seen at Louisville restaurants, offices and bars.
"I think it's striking, creative and really beautiful," said Olivia Ryan, one of his customers.
The process is more than just the daily grind: It's cathartic for Vessels. His life has been far from easy. An accident out west lead him down a bumpy road no one wants to travel.
"I was crossing the street on my bike," he said. "A guy didn't stop at the stoplight. He pushed the car that was stopped into me, against cross traffic, and I almost got crushed."
Recovery was just as much mental as physical. The thought of getting back on the board got him through.
"It's the one constant in my life that has been such a solid, that can always turn to it," Vessels said with tears in his eyes.
Skateboarding allowed him to roll with the punches, brought him peace and now work and money in a city that loves it.
To buy some of Vessels' work, click here.
