LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company known for beauty and skincare is now adding hand sanitizer to its lineup.
Moss Hill sells lotion, sugar scrubs and creams out of Butchertown Market, but now the company is selling 2- and 4-ounce bottles on its website.
CLICK HERE to order.
The hand sanitizer will also be part of care packages available to area companies that they can distribute to employees in order to safely reopen.
Moss Hill plans to add masks and soap in the near future.
Orders can be placed online or picked up curbside at Butchertown Market at 1201 Story Avenue.
