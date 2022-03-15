LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is churning out bats in preparation for the return of baseball later this week.
After a 99-day lockout, spring training starts Thursday. The lockout delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995.
For the 138th year, Louisville Slugger is part of the MLB season. The factory on Main Street in downtown Louisville is busy making bats for the league's biggest stars.
This years, a new logo is on on bats with a simple "LS."
Rick Redman, a spokesman with Louisville Slugger, said this time of year is especially busy for them.
"Lots of names coming through here," he said. "Really busy right now, so busy that we are actually back to pre-COVID levels of employment in our factory. "
Opening day is set for April 7.
