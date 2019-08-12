LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some colorful bats are rolling off the line at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, ready for some big names to swing them.
The bats were especially made for Major League Baseball's third annual Players' Weekend. It's happening Aug. 23-25.
Louisville Slugger designed 30 different bats -- a set for each of the teams in the MLB.
The colorful designs are expected to stand out that weekend, because players will be in all-black and all-white uniforms.
"It adds an element of fun to the game," said Rick Redman, spokesman for Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.
"Baseball is supposed to be fun -- it is fun. Fans are passionate about it, the players are passionate about it. But, it's a way to kind of relax things a little bit and have a little more fun. Who knows? Maybe eventually we'll drive things to a point where we can do equipment like this all the time, year-round."
Each player also got to pick a nickname to go on his bat. For example, Joey Votto, first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds, chose the nickname "Who."
