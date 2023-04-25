LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Field is in the final eight of Ballpark Digest's "2023 MiLB Best of the Ballparks" competition for Triple-A.
A winner of the tournament in 2016, Slugger Field was slotted by Ballpark Digest before the tournament as the No. 2 seed, with Las Vegas Ballpark — home of the Las Vegas Aviators and the winner in 2022 and 2021 — receiving the top seed.
The organizers of the competition selected the minor league ballparks based on attendance, how the ballparks function behind the scenes and the ballparks' impact in their communities.
Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians, was the No. 6 seed.
