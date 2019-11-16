LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday tradition is underway at Louisville Slugger Field.
The 30th annual Festival of Trees and Lights began Friday at the minor league ballpark and will continue through Sunday. Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., visitors can shop for ornate Christmas trees and holiday decorations made by local artists. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Norton Children's Hospital.
This year's edition of the festival features new activities for children.
"Every year we gain a few new items," said Sean Madden, who works with the festival. "This year, our newest item is a carousel, so we have a carousel for kids to ride, a train for kids to ride and our elf town with different elf activities."
The Festival of Trees and Lights has raised more than $9 million for Norton Children's Hospital in its 30-year history.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.