LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is going pink Tuesday, making bats for Mother's Day.
This is the 14th season Louisville Slugger has made pink bats for Major League Baseball.
Some top MLB players will use the bats on Mother's Day, which is May 12.
The MLB campaign is called "Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer."
Louisville Slugger will also be selling pink bats to the public.
Ten dollars from the sale of each pink bat will go to MLB charities.
