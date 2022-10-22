LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween was hit out of the park on Saturday in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory hosted its seventh annual Home Run Halloween event. There was free admission for children, trick-or-treating inside the museum and a special-edition mini baseball bat.
"This is all about our local community, we love making traditions for our community," said Andrew Soliday, marketing director of Hillerich and Bradsby Company. "We've seen repeat visitors year over year."
The World's Largest Vampire Stake, which was made in the factory and stands eight-feet tall, was shown off to guests. Free mini-pumpkins were given out and decorated, along with a balloon artist.
