LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory hit a home run by becoming one of the world's 50 coolest places of 2019.
TIME for Kids just revealed their first list of the World's 50 Coolest Places of 2019, spotlighting a mix of educational, innovative and fun destinations for children.
TIME for Kids gathered nominations from kids all over the globe. Each nomination was then evaluated on several factors including quality and originality.
Other places on the list include the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, The CopenHill sustainable living slope in Copenhagen and the Icehotel in Sweden.
