LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Louisville staple is preparing to reopen after being closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory will resume museum and factory tours on June 11, according to a news release. The museum has been closed since March 16, due to social distancing measures implemented to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus spread.
Per reopening guidelines released by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the museum will add safety precautions, including social distancing floor graphics, smaller tour sizes, stepped-up sanitizing protocols and requiring masks for all guests and employees. Masks will be provided for guests who arrive without one.
Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase timed tickets online at SluggerMuseum.com to assist with safe traffic flow throughout the attraction.
"Factory tours will be limited to 10 guests per tour to allow for social distancing," the news release states. "The recently renovated tour includes a newly-recorded narration during the experience, allowing Tour Guides to assist guests with social distancing and other safety procedures at each stop. For the first time ever, guests will be permitted to take pictures inside the factory during tours. Flash-photography and videography will not be allowed."
Beginning June 11, the museum will be open five days a week, and will continue to assess and adjust the schedule as needed moving forward. The hours will be as follows:
- Thursday thru Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed
The museum will also have special hours for the vulnerable population. Those will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"We are thrilled to reopen the doors of the museum, and we'll keep the safety of our guests and team members as the highest priority," said Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Vice President and Executive Director Anne Jewell, in a statement. "The entire museum team has worked diligently to ensure we're following all recommended guidelines while still creating an extraordinary experience for each guest walking through our doors. We'll be focused on fun, and serious about safety."
The Museum Store reopened on May 23. In addition to its normal product line of bats, apparel and other gifts, four-packs of Maskonic non-medical masks available for purchase. The anti-bacterial, reusable masks are produced by Bionic Gloves, the museum's sister division at Hillerich & Bradsby Co.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.