LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event space in downtown Louisville is surrounded by baseball history.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is showing off the Skybox. It's on the third floor of the building with the big Louisville Slugger bat on West Main Street.
This space was used for corporate offices but then sat empty.
The building dates back to 1881 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
"This building actually housed Falls City Clothing, which used to be one of the largest clothing manufacturers in the South," said Andrew Soliday, marketing director of Hillerich & Bradsby Company. "So the history within these walls ... all of the bricks are still the original bricks that you see. So not only are you going to have the modern look and feel of the space, but you're going to have that history within the walls living within the space."
This 5,000-square-foot space fits up to 280 people seated for weddings and other events.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.