LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory wants to help knock your holiday shopping out of the park — or, in this case, the outlet mall.
Slugger will open a pop-up shop Thursday at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky. The shop will offer items including mini bats, apparel and personalized bats.
Shoppers also can "watch the woodchips fly" during live bat-making demonstrations, the outlet mall said on its website.
The Slugger pop up shop, between North Face and Saks Fifth Avenue, will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and close at 2 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29. It will open again at 8 a.m. Black Friday and close at 10 p.m. For additional operating hours, click here.
