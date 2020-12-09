LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to small businesses, and Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that it's up to local shoppers to help them weather this storm.
Fischer met with the Louisville Independent Business Alliance and several local businesses via Zoom to talk about the impacts. Buy Black Lou, Kaleel's Clothing & Printing, All is Fair in Love and Fashion, The Irish Rover and Susan's Florist all spoke about improvising and what it takes to be flexible over these last ten months.
The mayor said overall revenue for small businesses in Louisville has declined by nearly 26% compared to January, according to Opportunity Insights. Nationally, revenue is down 23%. However, Fischer said many individual places are down by 50-75%.
Starting this week, a new website will help folks identify small businesses.
"We've got to to make sure that they are here at the end of this pandemic," Fischer said. "So, I ask everybody, if it's a restaurant, order delivery, takeout, get curbside pickup from your favorite shop, buy a gift card or gift certificate. There are things that you can do to help get through this. Just remember to shop local."
Louisville Metro Government has provided nearly $30 million in COVID-19 relief to 824 small businesses. The mayor said 28% of that money went to minority-owned businesses. Nearly 34%was given to women-owned businesses.
"I usually am not so blunt about it, but Amazon and Walmart don't need your money," said Jennifer Rubenstein, Director of LIBA. "Your locals need your money. If you want your locals to be here after the pandemic, try to have a second thought before you hit that 'buy now' button."
Fischer urged everyone to contact U.S. Senators and Congressmen to ask for more direct relief.
