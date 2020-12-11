LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVKD-19 vaccine on Thursday, hospitals across Kentucky and southern Indiana say they're ready to jump into action as early as next week.
"That event yesterday was a key turning point for us to really, so to speak, pull the lever to mobilize our programs that we've been planning for awhile," explained Dr. Joe Flynn, the chief administrative officer for Norton Medical Group.
Kentucky expects to receive 38,000 Pfizer doses in the first shipment. Those will go to healthcare workers and long-term care patients.
In Louisville, Norton Healthcare will get 2,000 doses. Those will go to employees with the most risk of contracting the virus.
Dr. Flynn says Norton Healthcare has been conducting trial runs to ensure that plans are in place for the Pfizer vaccines, as well as for additional vaccines when they arrive.
"Yes, it's complex but we've really worked through all the imaginations of what it could be, what will it look like and how will we administer each one," he said.
The state of Indiana is expected to receive 55,000 doses in the first shipment. Those, too, will go to hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Clark Memorial Hospital is one of the five in the state that will get some of the first doses.
Officials say the limited number of doses will hamper the initial distribution. Another challenge will be the different storage temperatures required for the various vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna require ultra-cold freezers, but not at the same temperature.
Kentucky and Indiana officials believe the majority of residents will have access to the vaccine as early as next summer.
