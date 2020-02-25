LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Sports Commission is hosting its annual Golden Ticket raffle, and you can win big.
The proceeds from each $100 ticket will go toward funding the Sports Commission's youth sports initiatives, according to a news release Tuesday.
If your ticket is a winner, you'll get two tickets to each of these events:
- 2020 Kentucky Oaks
- 2020 Kentucky Derby
- 2020 Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway, Bluegrass Club
- 2020 Louisville Bats home games
- 2020 Louisville City FC home games
- 2020-21 — Winner's choice of regular season football and basketball home games for either the University of Louisville or the University of Kentucky
- 2020-21 — Regular season basketball home games for the University of Louisville women's team
- 2021 Paul Hornung Award Banquet
“Our Golden Ticket raffle supports a worthy cause and a provides players a chance to win the ultimate sports experience in Louisville with a prize package that has tickets to the best sporting events in Kentucky,” Karl F. Schmitt, Jr., president & CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission, said in the news release. “Raffle proceeds go toward helping us attract more championship-caliber sporting events to our community and creating more opportunities for kids in disadvantaged neighborhoods to be active.”
Only 400 tickets will be sold. To purchase one, click here or call Hadassah Clinton at 502-587-7767. The winner will be announced on April 21.
