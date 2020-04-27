LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Norton Elementary School students got a special lesson from a member of one of Louisville's favorite bands.
Monday's virtual music class started with a mini jam session by My Morning Jacket bassist Tom Blankenship, the band that was formed in Louisville and gained national prominence.
The virtual music lesson was part of Norton Elementary's Healthy at Home Concert Series, started by Music teacher Jamie Albritton. While students are now learning at home, the concert series allows them to get a lesson from various artists from around the world. Students have also chatted with international trumpet soloist Fabio Brum and local Broadway performer Darian Sanders
Dozens of students joined in via video chat and had lots of questions for the bassist, who had some advice for the kids.
"I know when I'm playing on stage, I make mistakes all the time," said Blankenship, who grew up in Oldham County. "And what I have to keep in mind is that nobody else knows I made a mistake. Maybe the other guys in the band, because they know the songs as well as I do, but a lot of people in the audience that are just watching, they're just excited to be seeing somebody on stage whether they know them or not."
Blankenship shared stories about playing at Madison Square Garden and around the world. He also hinted at possible upcoming gigs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.