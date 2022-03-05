LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Saturday, Louisville students came together to help those struggling in Ukraine.
More than 100 volunteers from five different Catholic schools and parishes helped pack meals for those in eastern Europe on Saturday with the organization Love The Hungry.
Inside the packages are nutrient-rich items like soy proteins, dehydrated veggies and rice. The only thing that needs to be added to the packages is boiling water.
"Their supplies will mostly go to Poland to help refugees that are fleeing Ukraine, but they also have contact points in eastern Ukraine and if possible, they may be able to get some meals to help families in need," Dale Oekler, executive director of Love the Hungry, said.
More than 20,000 meal servings were packaged on Saturday.
