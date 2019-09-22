LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teacher who uses hip-hop in her lesson plans to help her students stay engaged just helped them release a new music video.
"The approach is just simply starts with hip hop," Nyree Clayton-Taylor said. "And getting students interested in what they want to learn using hip hop."
That method helped Clatyon-Taylor, a JCPS educator, become the 2019 Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the year. She's normally in a classroom at Wheatley Elementary School in the California neighborhood, but Sunday night she was at her students' new music video premiere.
"We have to find a way to connect with students so that their learning takes place on their terms," she said.
What started in her classes turned into a summer program with students from across the district. The student group called "The Real Young Prodigy's" learned about the struggle for civil rights and traveled to Alabama to visit historical sites like the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
"So whatever we teach we'll say let's put it in a song format so that we can use it as a tool to teach other students," Clatyon-Taylor said.
In the music video the group takes a civil rights journey, going back in time to tackle the issue of reparations with a song titled "RAParations."
The students hope that other kids can learn more about black history through their song and video. Both feature serious subject matter but Clayton-Taylor says that's the point.
"It was a very fulfilling experience because I learned a lot about my history that I didn't learn in school," student Da'Vonn Pitney said.
The program aims to encourage expression through writing and music, but it's also promoting deeper learning.
"And it's making it fun," student Jaymi Briscoe said.
To see more of the group's music videos, click here.
