LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A partnership between the Louisville and suburban fire departments could provide better protection and coverage across the city, and many in the community believe it could save lives.
The various departments have long been divided over city lines and maybe some disagreements too. That manifested itself in 2016, when a fire in St. Matthews led to some questions and concerns about fire protection and coverage in the area.
Bill Melillo, owner of Silvio's Italian Restaurants in the heart of St. Matthews, said Louisville firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to his business. But he said the St. Matthews Fire Department, stationed a little more than a half-mile away, was conspicuously absent from the scene.
In fact, he said the St. Matthews Fire Fighters were actually helping with traffic on the other side of Shelbyville Road.
"I still don't understand why I have a fire department two blocks away from me and one a mile-and-a-half, two miles away, and this one had to stand down," Melillo said.
Melillo praised Louisville firefighters for saving his business.
"They were like, 'This is the city of Louisville's fire,' because this little strip right here is the city of Louisville," Melillo said. "OK, surrounded by St. Matthews, but it's the city?"
In June 2019, there were similar circumstances when a fire damaged several businesses at a strip mall on Breckinridge Lane. That led to dialog between Louisville and suburban fire departments and a new partnership.
"It's about getting units on scene faster," said Adam Jones, chief of the Buechel Fire Department and president of the Jefferson County Fire Chief's Association.
He said the new partnership is called "Plus One" and allows departments to go beyond the mutual aid agreement in place.
"Now it is automatic," Jones said. "We'll cross over each other's boundaries right at dispatch."
The partnership includes Louisville and suburban fire departments and will dispatch at least one fire truck from the closest fire house to the scene of emergencies. That will happen even if the run is technically in another fire protection district.
"When you're in your emergency, you just want somebody to show up," Jones said. "You don't care if you're in St. Matthews and a J-Town truck shows up."
Melillo's business survived and was rebuilt. That's why he's excited about the partnership and believes Plus One will provide an extra layer of protection for everyone.
"A fire is a fire," he said. "Whoever is closest, go for it."
Right now, there's no official date, but the partnership is expected to start sometime in June.
