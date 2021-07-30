LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville based nonprofit became the victim of a technology stealing spree overnight.
Five student computers, one computer monitor and one 55-inch television used for project training had been ransacked from I Would Rather Be Reading (IWRBR), according to Founder and CEO Ashley Dearinger.
"We've totaled up about $3,500 in technology and close to a thousand to replace the door,” she said after opening its Old Louisville location just months ago.
Though a police report has been filed, for Dearinger, this is nothing short of tragic for the kids heading back to school, with no last hurrah.
"Yesterday was supposed to be the last day of camp and it was a celebration day for them, and we had to call JCPS and stop the buses because our fear was that they we're going to come, and they wouldn't be able to stay that day and their parents would be at work," Dearinger said.
The organization which serves children in low-income families in the community, provides reading mentoring, summer camps, after school programs, family engagement sessions, and professional development for educators, according to the websites mission statement.
“We’re a small nonprofit, we do a lot on a little budget,” she said.
The 5,000 square feet facility located at 686 South Sixth Street is main center of the organization which gives children in low-income families, mostly Spanish speaking, reading mentoring, after school programs and summer camps at several locations in Louisville.
“Our organization has three sites where we service kids. We have a literacy lab in the back, but we do educator training and professional training from here," said Dearinger. "This is our smallest site here, but we serve 100 kids total. We have 40 kids over at our Shively site off Rockford Lane and we have about 40 kids at our Russell site off 16th Street.”
Timing is less than ideal, as the start of school is just around the corner, and afterschool programs are strongly supported throughout Kentucky.
“I have a pretty good feeling that people will step up and help us out, but it is disheartening when stuff like this happens,” said Dearinger. “So many stakeholders, as far as in volunteers, our teachers and community partners have worked so hard to get this space together and I originally though that someone had trashed the space we had been putting months into."
In hopes of preventing future thefts, a new security system is being installed with two cameras with motion sensors.
A GoFundMe page was set up shortly after the break in by partner Blessings in a Backpack’s Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Grizzle.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.