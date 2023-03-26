LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- SuperChef Grudge Match on Food Network hosted by Louisville native SuperChef Darnell Ferguson will return for a second season.
SuperChef Grudge Match pits two chefs with a grudge against each other in a cook-off for bragging rights, a chef knife and $10,000. Season one premiered Feb. 7.
Ferguson told WDRB News hosting SuperChef Grudge Match is different from his past hosting experience because the show was made for him.
"This is my baby," he said. "It's exciting. Now everyone wants to be on the show. It's getting great views. This is an exciting time."
In episode 7 of season one, you will find two other Louisville natives joining Ferguson. Chef Davonte Bolden called Chef Randy Pasch to battle. The two chefs are former teammates from a different Food Network show where they both lost and Pasch backed out of a restaurant plan with Bolden.
"These are guys I talk to almost every day still to date. So it was amazing," Ferguson said. "That's my goal bring Louisville chefs on national tv every single season."
Last week, it was announced the show will be returning for a second season. Ferguson said viewers can expect an even better product.
"I think I'll be a little better," Ferguson said. "The first season is a little harder to cast, but now we got everybody reaching out who wants to come on. Season 2 expect bigger grudges, more excitement, it's just going to be excitement."
SuperChef Grudge Match still has three more episodes in season one and it airs Tuesdays on Food Network at 9 p.m. Eastern. Season 2 will start filming this summer.
As for Ferguson's former restaurant SuperChefs in the Highlands, Ferguson said Louisvillians can expect it to re-open at a new location soon. He also said a pop-up SuperChefs is planned for Derby weekend on the rooftop of the Muhammad Ali Center.
WDRB News asked Chef Ferguson what advice he has for aspiring chefs. He said the culinary business is easy, the personal business is hard.
"The world isn't looking for just great chefs. Those come a dime a dozen," he said. "They're looking for somebody who motivates people, who can really inspire people. So work on yourself personally more than you work on yourself career wise."
