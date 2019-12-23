LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody after police say he intentionally hit another man with a car, sending him flying into the air and seriously injuring him.
According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police were sent to the parking lot of Shawnee Baptist Church at 2214 Bank Street, where someone said a man had been hit with a car.
When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the concrete with a serious cut to the head. Police say he was conscious, but had difficulty completing sentences and was convulsing and saying random things while being loaded into the ambulance.
Police say they spoke with the man after he was hospitalized, but he could not remember what happened.
Witnesses told police that the victim had gotten into an argument with 20-year-old Antonio Fischer. Police say they were able to review surveillance video, which showed that, after the argument, Fischer drove away from the victim, then turned around and intentional hit the victim with a "high rate of acceleration, sending the victim in the air."
When confronted by police, Fischer allegedly admitted to driving the car and hitting the man on purpose.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Fischer is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The condition of the victim, who has not been identified, is not known.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.