LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested weeks after a man was shot to death in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
Michael Lavelle Baker, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 33-year-old Darien Brown.
The shooting took place just before 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, near Forest Drive and Fern Valley Road.
According to court documents, Brown was in the home with his girlfriend just before the shooting. Brown's girlfriend later told police that she went to the restroom, and while inside, she heard Brown enter the house and curse.
She said she then heard a gunshot, followed by a scream of pain from Brown. She also saw Baker walking away from the home, according to police.
When police arrived, Brown was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Baker is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
