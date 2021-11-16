LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman are charged with robbing two people, beating them and holding them hostage for two days.
Granville Cobble and April Jones are both expected in court Wednesday morning.
According to arrest reports, the victims told police that both suspects, along with two other accomplices, stabbed one person and hit them in the face with a vacuum, before choking the other person.
The arrest reports say the suspects took $700 in cash, a phone and a laptop.
After two days, the suspects took the victims to the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane, where the victims told security what happened.
Police arrived and arrested one suspect on outstanding warrants.
Officers searched the apartment and found a bloody knife and bloody towels.
Cobble and Jones are charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault, robbery and strangulation. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.