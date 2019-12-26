LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested after police say they kidnapped a man over a matter involving $40.
According to arrest reports, the incident took place on the night of Christmas Day.
Police say it began when a woman and her husband were on Berry Boulevard. According to arrest reports, 30-year-old Rodney Graves approached them and attacked them. The couple suffered "very visible injuries," according to police, and had to be taken by ambulance to University Hospital for treatment, then released.
The woman told police that her son owed Graves $40 for a PlayStation video game console he had received from him.
The woman's son came home to his residence on Dearcy Avenue, just west of Churchill Downs, only to find Graves hiding behind the house with a gun, according to police. Police say Graves pointed the gun at him and gave chase, eventually forcing him into a car with 31-year-old Amber Hardin inside.
They took the man to a home off of Preston Highway, before bringing him back to his home on Dearcy Avenue.
Upon returning, police say Graves pulled the gun again, stood in the doorway of the home and pointed the gun at the man's mother. Police say he demanded that she give him a credit card so he could get his $40.
Another son tried to give Graves the credit card, but Graves told him to give it to Hardin, who was driving the car.
Graves, Hardin and the man they kidnapped were still in the car when Graves found out the police had been called. That's when, police say, he got out of the car and hid the gun behind the house.
When police arrived, they were able to retrieve the gun.
Police say Hardin had marijuana in her pocket and a crack cocaine pipe in a sock in her purse.
Both Graves and Hardin were arrested. Graves was charged with kidnapping of an adult, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and fourth-degree assault.
Hardin was charged with complicity to kidnapping of an adult, complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment, complicity to first-degree burglary, enhanced possession of marijuana, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and complicity to fourth-degree assault.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
