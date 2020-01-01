LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two suspects are in custody after police say one man was shot in the back several times while he was riding in a vehicle traveling down the Watterson Expressway.
According to arrest reports, the incident took place on westbound I-264, on Monday, just before 8:30 p.m.
Police say they were initially sent to the intersection of South 15th Street and Gallagher Street, on a report of a shooting there.
When they arrived, they found a car with a man and two women inside. The man was in the back seat, and was suffering from several gunshot wounds to his back. The women were unharmed.
Police say they learned that the vehicle had been traveling westbound on I-264 when another vehicle driven by 18-year-old Phillip King, with 20-year-old Javon Bailey riding passenger, pulled up alongside the victims' vehicle.
At that point, police say Bailey and King opened fire on the victims' vehicle.
Police say they were able to use surveillance video to determine that Bailey and King were inside the suspects' vehicle.
Later in the afternoon, police say they executed a search warrant on Bailey's home on Olive Street, near West Gaulbert Avenue. Inside, they allegedly found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, a small bag of suspected cocaine, and a small bag of marijuana in the upstairs bedroom.
Bailey is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. He also faces drug charges.
King is charged with complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment.
Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
