LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders kicked off National Youth Violence Prevention Week in the city Monday.
This week is focused on raising awareness about youth violence and highlighting prevention strategies involving youth, parents, teachers and more.
"The central message to this week is that everybody can and should do something," said Monique Williams, director of Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods. "No act is too small, no idea is too small. There is something everyone should do and can do."
Williams said most events this year will be virtual due to COVID concerns, but she's hoping many people will continue to get involved. She said events include a virtual spoken word competition on Wednesday and a town hall on Thursday.
For information on how to get involved, click here.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said public safety is something that must be co-produced by the entire community.
"Our goal is to raise awareness about what everybody can do as individuals to address this challenge," he said.
Mayor Fischer is calling on youth in the community to sign an online peace petition (click here to sign), register for the One Love Louisville Ambassador Institute on April 24 (click here to register), engage in acts of kindness, learn lessons of conflict resolution, hold compliment days where students give praise to peers, and learn about the steps to violence prevention.
Fischer also talked about funding.
"This budget that I'll be presenting to the council on April 22 is going to have significantly more resources in it relative to reimaging public safety. So we're going to need council's support to get those funded and executed in the community," he said.
Local families who have lost a child to gun violence in the city say they're happy to see Louisville involved in National Youth Violence Prevention Week, but know this will only scratch the surface.
"Let's start off with a week and let them know, it ain't gonna stop," said Krista Gwynn, who's 19-year-old son Christian Gwynn was shot and killed in Dec. 2019.
Gwynn said she knows she's not the only mother in the city going through the same pain.
"It's troubling. It's troubling knowing our children are dying at a rapid pace and there seems to be no stopping," she said.
There are no answers in Christian Gwynn's case yet, but his family is hopeful, in large part because of the new police chief, Erika Shields.
"I want to thank Erika Shields, just for the initiative of starting what she's begun, and that's making arrests," said Navada Gwynn, Christian's father.
Metro Council member Markus Winkler, who represents District 17, said he hopes this week sets a tone for the rest of the year, and the years to come.
National Youth Violence Prevention Week is April 12-16.
Community members are encouraged to use social media hashtags, #LouYVPW and #NYPW to promote good acts throughout the week.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.