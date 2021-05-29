LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention ends Sunday.
The event hosted at the Kentucky Exposition Center goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., features artwork, footwear, books, tattoo supplies and clothing.
There will also be several side shows, including magic shows, and contests on Sunday.
"We have a couple hundred artists that travel around with us on the regular," Carl Murray, the event host and tattoo artist, said. "We have a few hundred in this room from all over the country. As far away as Puerto Rico, California, some from Florida and a few of the best local ships like Captain Charlies are here with us this weekend."
Tickets are $20, but children under 12 years old are admitted for free at the event.
