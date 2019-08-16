LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cab driver is accused of sexually abusing an "intellectually disabled" female passenger as she was riding home in his cab.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 5 p.m. July 3. Police said 35-year-old Ismael Omer picked the woman up from Down Syndrome of Louisville on South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Stony Brook Drive, and was supposed to drive her home.
During the ride, Omer allegedly pulled the vehicle over, got into the back seat with the woman and fondled her sexually. He then got back into the driver's seat and drove her home, police said.
When the woman arrived home, a witness said she was "visibly upset and frantic." The witness then called police.
A warrant was issued for Omer's arrest, and he was taken into custody Friday. He is charged with sexual abuse and is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.