LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager from Louisville was hospitalized Monday after falling off a cliff while hiking with his father in southern Illinois.
The 14-year-old boy was on the Little Grand Canyon Hiking Trail near Carbondale, Illinois, when he slipped and fell over a cliff 20 feet toward a waterfall, according to a news release from authorities in Jackson County, Illinois.
Emergency workers rescued the teen, who was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not released the teen's name and said "his condition is unknown at this time."
