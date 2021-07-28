LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen started his own business a few years ago, and it's gotten a lot of buzz.
Keith Griffith is 14 years old now, but started his own beehive and honey business at age 12.
"When I first did this, I was a little bit nervous but now, I just go in and be like 'it's another day with these guys," said Keith.
Griffith's uncle got into beekeeping, and let him give it a try at 11 years old.
"I fed them, he recorded me and I couldn't wait to show my mom and then after I showed her, we decided to start up a business," said Keith.
Beeing2gether, Griffith's very own business, was built behind his grandmother's west end home.
The honey he makes is sold online along soap and other products. He also occasionally sells at a farmer's market, building up a good amount of loyal customers.
"I'll have people reach out to me, tell me how good I'm doing, and how I inspire other people to do stuff," said Griffith.
On Friday, he'll be bringing some of his products to the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex, where a Back to School Bash will feature a pop-up shop specifically for young entrepreneurs.
"It really does help, shows how nice the community can be sometimes," said Griffith. "And I guess I'll be glad to meet everybody else."
More than 30 youth vendors will be at the event, with the Louisville Youth Network aiming to showcase what innovative kids like Griffith bring to the city.
Beyond building buzz for his own business, Griffith is hoping the event will inspire others his age to pursue their own passions.
"I think it's important because other kids probably want to do the same thing but don't have the courage, so if they see another younger person they may want to try it out," said Keith.
Griffith hopes to open his a shop where he can teach people about bees and the honey-making process.
The community can get some of his honey for themselves at that Back to School Bash event which will run on Friday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
