LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family of a Louisville teenager killed in a drive-by shooting gathered Saturday to honor his life.
Laurice Henry, the mother of 17-year-old Decorian Curry, is still looking for answers in her son's shooting death.
Curry, was shot and killed last week, but there are currently no suspects in the case.
Curry's friends and family attended his funeral service at King Solomon Baptist Church before he was laid to rest.
Family friend and community activist, Christopher 2X, says Curry wasn't targeted and just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Henry says her other two sons have also been victims of gun violence. She is begging the community to put the guns away, while still seeking justice for her youngest child.
"Whoever did it, please turn yourself in. If it was a mistake, let me know. Don't leave me out here with no answers. But, I will get justice for my son, Yeti," Henry said. Curry went by the nickname Yeti.
He was a student at Western High School. Curry was set to graduate from the school in 2020, and his mother will accept his diploma for Curry.
