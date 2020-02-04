LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not only was a Louisville Male High School granted a wish to go to the Super Bowl, but he also got to go to the world's happiest place on earth: Disney World.
Male junior Caleb Efird was diagnosed with lymphoma when he was a freshman. The 17-year-old found out he was in remission in March 2018. Throughout the process, the game of football didn't leave the football player's mind.
Norton Children's Hospital referred his name to Make-A-Wish, and it just so happened renowned sports agent Leigh Steinberg had extra tickets to the Super Bowl.
Not only did he score tickets to the big game, but he was one of 18 Make-A-Wish children who attended the Super Bowl MVP Parade with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Caleb got a picture with the MVP at Walt Disney World on Monday during the Super Bowl MVP Parade. Monday’s festivities continued a time-honored tradition of megastar athletes commemorating their greatest sports achievements at Disney theme parks, according to the Associated Press.
Disney Parks donated $1 million to Make-A-Wish in Mahomes’ honor following the event.
