LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigy's are hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance.
"We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said.
The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise awareness for several social justice issues.
"I feel like him seeing a group of kids that's not only fire at what they do, fire performing, fire writing, fire rapping - In our raps and in our performances we've literally changed policy," Arielle Betts, another member said.
The rap group is most notably known for its efforts to help pass The CROWN Act in Louisville.
CROWN means "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair." It makes it illegal for employers and housing providers to discriminate against someone based on their natural hair or hairstyle — including natural texture and color, braids, locks, twists and coverings — when it's tied to someone's national origin or ancestry. It also protects people from others touching their hair in a way that is unwanted.
The ordinance passed Louisville Metro Council in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer, making it law, last summer. The group has also rallied for the passing of the CROWN Act in the state of Kentucky.
There was an effort to pass The CROWN Act statewide, but it failed to become law.
The group hasn't lost hope though and hopes to get it passed this Spring.
"I feel like we should get this passed because it's very important that people are able to express themselves the way they want to. And people feel safe to have their hair up like they want to," member Kaylin Booker said.
The Real Young Prodigys is part of Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L. Antonio Taylor helps co-direct the non-profit.
"Hip Hop influences, hip hop is our language," Taylor said. "It's very important that they use this art for activism and to express how they feel and how they want to change things in their community."
Hip Hop Into Learning found out it's a top 10 finalist for The Lewis Prize. It's a national grant opportunity for organizations working with young people for positive change through music. The grant money could be around $25,000.
The process isn't over yet. If HHN2L is selected for the top 3 it could get half a million over the next five years.
"It says to keep going, to keep doing the work, keep sacrificing, keep speaking up for people, continue to use your voice for change," Taylor said about the grant opportunity.
It's unclear when Taylor could find out if it is moving onto the top 3.
To help the group get Jack Harlow's attention, The Real Young Prodigys is using the hashtag: #DontTRYPJack
